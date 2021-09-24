Veteran forward Brian Boyle hoping to catch on with Penguins
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Veteran NHL forward Brian Boyle is hoping to give his career a kick start with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boyle sat out the 2020-21 season after no team offered him a contract. Boyle stayed in shape and played well on the U.S. national team that won bronze at the 2021 world championships. The Penguins saw enough to invite the 36-year-old Boyle to training camp. Boyle says he’s eager to show there’s plenty of life left in his legs, adding his goal is to leave the game with no regrets.
Comments