Brady doesn’t get much help from other Bucs in loss to Rams

AP National Sports

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — With the likes of LeBron James, Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis and rapper Dr. Dre in attendance, Tom Brady’s first game in shouting distance of Hollywood was every bit the star-studded spectacle it was expected to be. Brady played his part, but a lack of support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ run game and beleaguered defense that gave up too many big plays proved costly in a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.