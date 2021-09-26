Djitte, Gaines get first goals, Austin FC blanks Austin FC

AP National Sports

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Orrin McKinze Gaines II scored his first professional goal for him hometown club to highlight the Austin FC 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy. Moussa Djitte also scored his first goal for the expansion Austin FC (6-16-4). Djitte scored in the 64th minute and was replaced by Gaines in the 72nd minute, seven minutes before the second goal. Both goal scorers are just 21-years old. Djitte made his second start in six appearance while Gaines was making just his third appearance. L.A. (11-10-5) has just two wins in their last 14 games, blanked as Brad Stuver made seven saves.