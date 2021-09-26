Dybala off injured as Juventus labors to 3-2 win over Samp

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Dybala left the field in tears shortly after scoring to set Juventus on the way to a 3-2 victory over Sampdoria in Serie A. Dybala appears to have a muscular injury. Leonardo Bonucci converted a penalty and Manuel Locatelli scored his first goal for Juventus. Maya Yoshida and Antonio Candreva kept the match alive for Sampdoria. The win lifted the Bianconeri up to ninth. Napoli can move two points above leader AC Milan if it maintains its perfect record with a win at home to Cagliari. It’s also José Mourinho’s first capital derby later as his Roma side visits Lazio.