Forwards shine as Monaco wins at Clermont to move into 8th

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Monaco’s improving form continued as coach Niko Kovac’s side won 3-1 at Clermont to move up to eighth place in the French league. Strikers Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland grabbed a goal each in another boost for Kovac. Substitute Sofiane Diop added an injury-time third when he started and finished a move with a neat backheel flick. Monaco’s third win this season moved it one place above defending champion Lille. Marseille hopes to move four points clear in second place with a home win against Lens later Sunday.