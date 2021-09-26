Giolito’s 6 scoreless innings leads White Sox past Indians

AP National Sports

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2. Chicago clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is 34-33 since the All-Star break. Giolito allowed five hits, struck out six and threw 100 pitches. Harold Ramirez homered off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth, but Liam Hendricks pitched the ninth for his 36th save.