Ibáñez leads 99-loss Rangers over 106-loss Orioles 7-4

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andy Ibáñez hit a two-run homer and the Texas Rangers avoided their 100th loss for at least a day by beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 for a four-game split. ​​Adolis García had two hits and drove in a run for Texas. He set a club rookie record with 256 total bases. Anthony Santander and Pedro Severino homered for the Orioles, who are 4-3 against the Rangers. Baltimore is an AL-worst 50-106, competing with Arizona for the top pick in next year’s amateur draft, and is 176-364 over the last four seasons.