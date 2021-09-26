One long Bills’ drive exposes Washington’s weaknesses
By MARK LUDWICZAK
Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Those supposedly easily correctible fixes for the Washington Football Team’s defense have failed to materialize. The once-stout unit was dissected by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a 43-21 loss. The game slipped away when Washington allowed Buffalo to engineer a 17-play, 93-yard scoring drive on the Bills’ opening possession of the second half. Buffalo’s 43 points and 481 yards were the most allowed since coach Ron Rivera took over last year.
Comments