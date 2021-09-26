Patriots have much to fix with Tom Brady looming next
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After two weeks of playing mostly efficient football, mistakes piled up for Mac Jones and the Patriots in their 28-13 loss to the Saints. The setback dropped the Patriots to 0-2 at home for the first time since Bill Belichick’s first season as coach in 2000. The Saints attacked New England in all three phases, scoring in three of their four red-zone opportunities and blocking a punt. It comes at the worst time, with Tom Brady set to return to town next week for the first time since he left in free agency to sign with Tampa Bay.
