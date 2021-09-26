Taurasi, Griner lead Mercury past Storm 85-80 in OT

AP National Sports

Brittney Griner scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Diana Taurasi scored six points in overtime as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-80 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game. Taurasi, a game-time decision after missing the last five games with a left ankle injury, hit a tying 3-pointer, a go-ahead step-back jumper and a late free throw as Phoenix took over down the stretch. Fourth-seeded Seattle, playing without top scorer Breanna Stewart, opened the overtime with a Katie Lou Samuelson 3-pointer for a 76-73 lead. But from there the Storm struggled, making just 2 of 11 the rest of the way.