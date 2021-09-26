Winston has 2 TDs, Saints pick Jones 3 times in 28-13 win

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes, Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception for a score and the New Orleans Saints beat the New England Patriots 28-13. A week after a career-low passer rating Winston showed better command of the offense, completing 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards. Taysom Hill ran for a touchdown and Alvin Kamara rushed 24 times for 89 yards. Patriots rookie Mac Jones threw three interceptions, two leading to Saints touchdowns. New Orleans’ defense sacked Jones three times and hit him 11. The rookie finished 30 of 51 for 270 yards and a touchdown.