Argentina calls up 3 EPL players for World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina has summoned three English Premier League players for three South American World Cup qualifiers next month. All were involved in the suspended match with Brazil this month. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso have been picked again by coach Lionel Scaloni to face Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru. FIFA is hoping the British government eases the mandatory quarantine requirements for England-based players who travel to South America. For now, they go into managed isolation for 10 days on their return.