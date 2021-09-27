Chiefs signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after violations of its policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances. Gordon’s agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist, confirmed that Gordon was headed to Kansas City on Monday. The expectation is he will join the active roster as soon as he’s up to speed. The 30-year-old Gordon was one of the league’s dynamic players early in his career in Cleveland, where he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving during the 2013 season. But he quickly became entangled in off-the-field issues, leading to six suspensions over a span of six years, five of them for some form of substance abuse.