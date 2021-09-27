Coan’s status for No. 9 Irish up in air vs No. 7 Bearcats

AP National Sports

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan’s availability for Saturday’s showdown with No. 7 Cincinnati won’t be known until at least Tuesday. Coan sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Drew Pyne. Coach Brian Kelly says more information is needed before deciding who starts for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish against the Bearcats. Tyler Buchner is also expected to be healthy but Kelly says either Coan or Pyne will be the starter.