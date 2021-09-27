Coastal Carolina to play Virginia three of next four seasons

AP National Sports

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — No. 16 Coastal Carolina will play Virginia of the Atlantic Coast Conference in three of the next four seaons. The schools announced the three-game series Monday. The teams will meet in Virginia in 2022 and 2025. The Cavaliers will come to Coastal Carolina in 2024. The Chanticleers have beaten Kansas of the Big 12 Conference in each of the past three seasons, including 49-22 earlier this month at home. It was the first Power Five opponent to play at Coastal Carolina.