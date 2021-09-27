Dominican boxer out of London hospital, in ‘good condition’

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Dominican boxer who was hospitalized after a brutal knockout on the undercard to the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight is in a “good condition” according to his boxing manager. Lenin Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas following a big punch by British opponent Callum Smith in the second round of their light-heavyweight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Castillo was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in London. Event promoter Eddie Hearn alleviated some initial concern by saying an hour after the incident that the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive.” Castillo’s manager, Raul Pastrana, says Castillo has been released from the hospital.