Hertha Berlin backer losing patience with lack of progress

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s millionaire backer Lars Windhorst was meeting Prince Albert II of Monaco on a luxury yacht as his team was getting trounced 6-0 by Leipzig in the Bundesliga. It was the second successive heavy defeat Hertha suffered against one of the teams Windhorst wants to challenge as part of his vision of turning the club into one of Germany’s best. Hertha also lost 5-0 at Bayern Munich on Aug. 28. Windhorst says he was “shocked” after the game in Leipzig. It’s the latest in a series of signs that Windhorst is unhappy with Hertha’s lack of progress since he first began backing the club in June 2019.