Irving asks for privacy about vaccine, availability for Nets

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Unable to attend the Brooklyn Nets’ media day, Kyrie Irving asked for privacy when pressed about his vaccination status and availability for home games. The All-Star guard spoke via Zoom through a monitor set up in the interview room at Barclays Center. New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city. Irving wouldn’t say if he has received a shot or if he intended to get one. If a player is not vaccinated, he would be forced to sit out the Nets’ home games. He says his status will be cleared up at a later date.