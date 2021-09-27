Love, Cavaliers looking forward as training camp opens

AP National Sports

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love wants to be a positive force for the team this season. The Cavaliers finished with a 22-50 record last season and are attempting to build around a group of young players acquired in the draft or trades. Love played in only 25 games last season because of a calf injury. He is entering his 14th season and turned 33 this month. The power forward was a key member of Cleveland’s championship team in 2016 during a stretch that saw the Cavaliers advance to the NBA Finals four straight seasons. Love is optimistic about the role he’ll play this season as training camp opens Tuesday.