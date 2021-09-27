Wiggins says he will stick to beliefs regarding vaccine

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has declined to discuss whether he remains unvaccinated, but it certainly sounds like that’s the case. Wiggins said during the team’s media day that he will continue to stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a coronavirus vaccine. He declined to explain what those beliefs actually entail. He faces the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building for games come Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events. He also stands to lose more than $350,000 per game.