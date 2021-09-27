Woodson wants to lead Hoosiers basketball back to pinnacle
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis made up his mind about Mike Woodson after one, 10-minute meeting last spring. He couldn’t wait to play for Indiana’s new coach. Race Thompson and two other players who considered leaving the program, needed a little more time before reaching the same conclusion. Now all four returnees will join forces with some new teammates as they start writing their own chapter in the Hoosiers history.
Comments