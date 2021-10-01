Injuries force Packers to utilize their offensive line depth

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line looks quite a bit different from last year’s version. But it again is withstanding multiple injuries to provide capable protection for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t played all season as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Elgton Jenkins switched positions to fill in for Bakhtiari before getting injured himself. 2020 All-Pro center Corey Linsley left for the Los Angeles Chargers. This new-look line featuring two rookie starters shows signs of progress. The Packers likely will play without Jenkins again Sunday as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.