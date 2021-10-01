LEADING OFF: Yanks, Sox, Jays and Mariners in tight WC chase

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Four teams are separated by two games in the AL wild-card chase, with the Yankees clinging to a one-game lead for the top spot with two games remaining. New York will face Tampa Bay rookie Shane Baz in his third big league start. The 22-year-old struck out nine Miami batters over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his previous outing, sparking speculation he could crack the Rays postseason rotation even though he didn’t debut in the majors until Sept. 20. Boston is a game behind the Yankees with two games left against Washington, while Toronto and Seattle are two games back.