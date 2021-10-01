Running wild: Browns’ Hunt a ‘devil’ when he has the ball

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Kareem Hunt runs as if every carry could be his last. The running back has a running style that’s unique and unorthodox but works for him and the Cleveland Browns. Hunt had 155 combined yards last week in a 26-6 rout of Chicago. His 29-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter helped put away the Bears, who had several chances to tackle Hunt on the score but couldn’t bring him down. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield likened Hunt’s running style to “the Tasmanian Devil,” the snarling cartoon character.