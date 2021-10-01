Skip to Content
Sports books: Brady-Belichick showdown most heavily bet game

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports books say Sunday’s showdown between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is shaping up to be the most heavily bet on NFL game of the regular season. Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion, returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time as a member of the visiting team, leading his defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New England Patriots. And people are falling all over themselves to bet on it. About 95% of bets are on Tampa Bay to cover the 7-point spread.

Associated Press

