Yanks’ rally fizzles, AL wild-card race tightens as Rays win

AP National Sports

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez and Rougned Odor both struck out with two runners on to blunt a ninth-inning rally and the New York Yankees’ lead atop the AL wild-card race got even tighter with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees’ edge fell to one game over Boston and two games over Toronto after those contenders each won. Seattle was two games back of New York going into the night. The Yankees fell short against the AL East champion Rays in the opener of a season-ending three-game series. The Yankees lost for only the second time in 10 games. Rookie Wander Franco gave the Rays a 4-1 lead with two-run single in the ninth. The Yankees scored twice in the bottom of the ninth before their rally fizzled.