After 4 years, Jeter still believes Marlins can be a winner

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Derek Jeter put the finishing touches on his Hall of Fame speech as the plane that carried him to the enshrinement ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, was landing. It was supposed to be done much earlier. Sometimes, things take longer than anticipated. That’s a lesson Jeter is still learning as CEO of the Miami Marlins, his job for the last four years. The Marlins still aren’t winning at anywhere near the rate Jeter wants, and he said Saturday that he’ll personally be active this offseason to help the team get better through free agency or trades.