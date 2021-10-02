Colgate holds on to beat Georgetown 28-21
WASHINGTON (AP) — Backup Harry Kirk connected with Garrett Oakey on the go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and Colgate beat Georgetown 28-21. Oakey’s second touchdown catch of the day, a 25-yarder, came with just over three minutes into the final quarter and led to the Raiders’ 17th win in 18 all-time meetings with the Hoyas, who haven’t beaten Colgate since 2011. Oakley caught a 20-yarder from Grant Breneman for the game’s first score and finished with 123 yards on five catches. Georgetown’s Pierce Holley was 20 of 28 for 206 yards and an interception.
Comments