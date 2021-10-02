Daniels leads Arizona State to 42-23 win over No. 20 UCLA

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden Daniels passed for 286 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Ricky Pearsall, and Arizona State used big plays to defeat No. 20 UCLA 42-23. The Sun Devils were forced to punt on their first drive before scoring on their next five to take control of the game and likely the Pac-12′s South Division. The Bruins fall to 3-2, 1-1. Rachaad White rushed for two TDs, including a 49-yard score early in the third quarter to extend Arizona State’s lead to 32-23.