Davidson rallies then holds off Stetson in 35-28 win

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Coy Williams scored three rushing touchdowns and Dylan Sparks’ 1-yard scoring run late carried Davidson to a 35-28 win over Stetson. Stetson built a 21-7 lead late in the first half when Justin Agner threw a 41-yard scoring pass to Nazeviah Burris. Davidson responded with a 12-yard Williams touchdown run with 1:39 before intermission, he scored again from the 1 out of the break and Louis Colosimo threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Jackson Sherrard with 3:08 left in the third for 28-21 lead. Agner threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns — all to Burris