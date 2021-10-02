Georgia Southern runs for 7 TDs, beats Arkansas State 59-33

AP National Sports

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Logan Wright and Jalen White scored two of Georgia Southern’s seven rushing TDs and the Eagles beat Arkansas State 59-33, giving interim head coach Kevin Whitley his first win. Whitley, who starred as player at Georgia Southern from 1988-91, joined the staff in 2019 and was cornerbacks coach until this week, when he replaced Chad Lunsford. Wright finished with 10 carries for 208 yards and White added 157 yards on 15 carries. J.D. King, Justin Tomlin and Gerald Green each added rushing touchdowns for Georgia Southern (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt). Florida State transfer James Blackman was 28-of-43 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns for Arkansas State before being replaced by Layne Hatcher in the third quarter.