Happ’s home run caps comeback as Cubs stun Cardinals 6-5

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester’s final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Lester, 37, hasn’t declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season. The left-hander pitched for the Cubs for six seasons, including the 2016 World Series team. Happ drove a 2-0 pitch from Luís Garcia over the center-field wall for his career-high 25th home run of the season. The blast made a winner out of Jason Adam, who pitched a perfect eighth.