Ibrahimovic pulls out of Sweden squad ahead of WC qualifiers

AP National Sports

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has withdrawn from Sweden’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Greece. The national team said the veteran striker hasn’t fully recovered from a knee injury. Ibrahimovic turns 40 on Sunday. He was called up by Sweden this week with coach Janne Andersson saying “I hope and believe he can be there.” However Andersson says the AC Milan striker “is not so far ahead in his rehabilitation that he can be part of” the squad. Ibrahimovic missed the European Championship with a knee injury and has played just once this season for Milan.