Martinez leads Northern Arizona over Idaho State 48-17

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — RJ Martinez threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Northern Arizona to a 48-17 victory over Idaho State. Martinez completed 26 of 45 passes for 369 yards. Martinez’s 41-yard touchdown run stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 30-7 early in the third quarter. Coleman Owen caught two touchdown passes that included an 80-yarder. Owen had four catches for 137 yards. Jamal Glaspie also had a pair of touchdown catches, one each from Martinez and Jeff Widener, and finished with 11 receptions for 167 yards. Hunter Hayes threw a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Idaho State (0-4, 0-2).