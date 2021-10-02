Northern Illinois holds off Eastern Michigan 27-20

AP National Sports

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Antario Brown rushed for 101 yards and Northern Illinois scored the game’s first 17 points then held on to defeat Eastern Michigan 27-20 on Saturday in a game delayed by lightning between the first and second quarters. The Huskies built their lead on a 5-yard run by quarterback Rocky Lombardi, a 28-yard field goal from John Richardson and Jaden Dolphin’s 59-yard interception return. The Huskies led 17-3 at halftime and did not give up the lead although Eastern Michigan’s Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter. Clint Ratkovich’s 2-yard run in the third helped Northern Illinois maintain the lead.