AP National Sports

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chris Oladokun threw two touchdown passes, Pierre Strong Jr. ran for two more scores and South Dakota State beat Dixie State 55-7. South Dakota State (4-0) went three-and-out three times and had minus-8 total yards in its first four offensive possessions before exploding in the second quarter for 35 points. Dixie State (0-4) finished with zero yards rushing on 23 carries and committed five turnovers.