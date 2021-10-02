Pappas throws 6 TDs in Morehead State’s OT win over Dayton

AP National Sports

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas opened overtime with a 25-yard scoring pass to DeVonte Adams, and Tyler Noble intercepted a pass five plays later to secure Morehead State’s 45-38 victory over Dayton. Pappas threw for a school-record 481 yards and six touchdowns with just 11 incompletions. Pappas broke Austin Gahafer’s single-game passing record of 465 against Butler in 2016, and he was one short of tying Chris Swartz’s passing TD record of seven in 1990. Jack Cook also reached 400 yards passing for Dayton, finishing with 428 yards and two TDs. He also carried it 12 times for 36 yards and two more scores.