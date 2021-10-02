Robinson runs for 216 yards, 2 TDs as Texas beats TCU 32-27

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for a career-high 216 yards with two go-ahead touchdowns and Texas beat TCU 32-27. Robinson carried 35 times. Casey Thompson improved to 3-0 as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns. Cameron Dicker kicked a career-high four field goals for the Longhorns. Texas improved to 4-1 with its third win in a row. Zach Evans ran for 113 yards and a touchdown for TCU. The Horned Frogs had three lost fumbles and are 2-2 after consecutive home losses.