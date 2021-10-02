Serbia coach Stojković opposes FIFA biennial World Cup plan

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Dragan Stojković of Serbia has joined the list of European national-team soccer coaches disagreeing with FIFA’s plan for playing the World Cup every two years. Stojković’s comments Saturday follow Didier Deschamps of 2018 World Cup winners France and Roberto Martinez of top-ranked Belgium. The Serbia coach played at the 1990 and 1998 World Cups for Yugoslavia and prefers the four-year cycle that FIFA is driving hard to change. Stojković says a four-year tournament is “eagerly awaited … otherwise it would lose its charm, interest, and image.” He also wants to overload players with more tournaments as “they are not robots.”