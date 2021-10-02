Southern Illinois battles past Western Illinois 31-30, OT

AP National Sports

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker lofted a pass to Landon Lenoir in the end zone on the first play of overtime, and then the Salukis stifled a Western Illinois two-point conversion try to eke out a 31-30 victory. Myles Wanza burst 25 yards to score on Western Illinois’ first play of overtime, but the Leathernecks went for the win, and the two-point conversion run by Dennis Houston was stopped at the 3-yard line. Southern Illinois led led 21-0 early but the Leathernecks held them to a field goal the rest of regulation and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to force OT. Connor Sampson passed for 192 yards, Wanza had 13 carries for 89 yards.