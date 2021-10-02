Stanford rallies late to beat No. 3 Oregon 31-24 in OT

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tanner McKee threw a TD pass on an untimed down at the end of regulation to tie the game and another on the opening possession of overtime to lead Stanford to a 31-24 victory over No. 3 Oregon. McKee came back after leaving for a play on the final drive of regulation with an injury to tie the game on a 2-yard pass to Elijah Higgins after a holding penalty by Oregon in the end zone extended the game one play. McKee then gave the Cardinal (3-2, 2-1) the lead with a 14-yarder to John Humphreys in overtime. Oregon was seeking its first 5-0 starts in eight years.