White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout. Georgia raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury. Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas. Georgia improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Arkansas was held to 10 first downs and 156 yards.