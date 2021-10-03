Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:11 AM

Hawaii INT at 2 preserves 27-24 win over No. 18 Fresno State

By KALANI TAKASE
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hugh Nelson II intercepted a pass at Hawaii’s 2-yard line with 9 seconds left after Matthew Shipley kicked a tiebreaking 33-yard field goal with 3:33 remaining, and the Rainbow Warriors rallied to beat No. 18 Fresno State 27-24. Hawaii forced six turnovers to record their first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 19 Nevada 27-21 on Oct. 16, 2010. Fresno State racked up 505 yards of total offense, including 388 passing from Jake Haener, who entered the game as the FBS leader in passing yards. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content