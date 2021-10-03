Rennes beats PSG 2-0 to hand league leader its 1st defeat

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Rennes scored just before and after the break to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 and hand the runaway league leader its first defeat of the season. Gaetan Laborde put Rennes ahead on the stroke of halftime after Lionel Messi hit the crossbar for PSG with a freekick in the 31st minute. Laborde then turned provider in the 46th for midfielder Flavien Tait. PSG had won its opening eight games but had been fortunate in some and needed injury-time goals to edge a win against Lyon and Metz. In later games third-place Marseille visited defending champion Lille and Saint-Etienne hosted Lyon in their bitter local derby.