Irving misses 1st practice after Nets return to New York

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving didn’t practice with the Brooklyn Nets, again remaining away from the team amid questions about his availability to play in New York because of the city’s vaccine mandate. Coach Steve Nash had no further update about the status of his All-Star guard but said the team supports him. Irving hasn’t said if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. He asked for privacy when pressed about his status during the team’s media day on Sept. 27. He wasn’t with his teammates that day at Barclays Center, instead appearing via Zoom. New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city.