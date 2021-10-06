Jets’ Mosley proving he’s still a big-time playmaker, leader

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley missed all but two games the last two seasons and that left many wondering if the New York Jets linebacker would ever be close to the same player he was in Baltimore. He remade his body, refocused and is rejuvenated. Through four games, Mosley has been every bit the playmaker he once was. Teammate Sheldon Rankins says Mosley is as locked in as he has ever seen a player. That showed last Sunday when Mosley made a change in the defensive alignment which is normally frowned upon by Robert Saleh but it resulted in a sack.