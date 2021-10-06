McCaffrey returns to practice, status for Sunday unclear

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Carolina’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury. Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey had a “good practice,” but added that it’s too early in the week to know if McCaffrey would be fully recovered in time to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rhule said he may make a game-time decision on McCaffrey’s playing status. The Panthers are 3-0 this season when McCaffrey plays. Linebacker Shaq Thompson has been ruled out for Sunday because of a foot injury.