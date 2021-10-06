Saleh: Jets support Maye as safety faces legal issues

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh says safety Marcus Maye has the team’s support as the star player deals with legal issues stemming being charged in February with drunken driving after a car crash in Florida. Saleh said Wednesday he and Maye had “a really good conversation” that was initiated by the safety. He declined to say whether he and the team previously knew about the accident and arrest that was first reported Monday night. Court records show he was also stopped by police in Orlando, Florida, on April 6 and issued citations for speeding and driving on a suspended license with knowledge.