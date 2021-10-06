Sir Ben Ainslie buys majority stake in British SailGP team

AP National Sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie is now a team owner in the SailGP global league. Ainslie and business partner Chris Bake have purchased majority ownership in Great Britain SailGP Team. American tech billionaire Larry Ellison retains a minority stake. The British squad is the first of the existing eight SailGP teams to become a third-party owned franchise in the league that Ellison and former America’s Cup champion Sir Russell Coutts of New Zealand founded in 2019. A new Swiss team announced for the third season and an as-yet unannounced team also have third-party ownership.