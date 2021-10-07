COVID-19 concerns prompt Stringer to skip Big Ten media day

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime Rutgers women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer skipped the Big Ten’s traditional media day festivities because of COVID-19 concerns. Associate head coach Tim Eatman took Stringer’s place. It’s the third time he’s filled for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer. Stringer hasn’t conducted practice with the team either because she is worried about a lack of testing this season, the spread of the Delta variant and because she doesn’t want to transmit the virus to her 40-year-old daughter who has required special care since contracting spinal meningitis at age 2.